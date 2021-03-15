Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $18.54. Marine Products shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 33,448 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $630.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

