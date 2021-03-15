MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.00

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 5741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at $497,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

