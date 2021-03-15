MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.00

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 5741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.
HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95.
In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at $497,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
