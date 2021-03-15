Mark R. Bridwell Sells 5,000 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $33.84. 6,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,654. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.