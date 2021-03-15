Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.45

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 20151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several brokerages have commented on MAKSY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

