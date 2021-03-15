Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.79

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $16.44. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 29,111 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $189.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

