Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Cap of $77.56 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Marlin token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $77.56 million and $65.13 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.39 or 0.00458623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00095207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00562021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,345,924 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.