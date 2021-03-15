Marshalls (LON:MSLH) PT Raised to GBX 740

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, January 25th.

MSLH traded down GBX 33.50 ($0.44) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 682 ($8.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,341. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 667.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 692.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 568.33.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

