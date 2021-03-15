MASQ Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $7,785.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00452980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00061389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.96 or 0.00563187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,723,307 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

