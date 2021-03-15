Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.03. 61,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.44.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

