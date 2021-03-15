Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.44.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $381.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

