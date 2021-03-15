Matador Resources’ (MTDR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $25.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

