Mather Group LLC. Acquires 22,625 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 195.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $383,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $227,122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,731,000 after buying an additional 2,253,774 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.71. 26,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,527. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

