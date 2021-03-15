Mather Group LLC. Acquires 2,574 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.54. 6,341,613 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

