Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.60. 15,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,419. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.