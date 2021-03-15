Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $108,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.39. The company had a trading volume of 105,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,020. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

