Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,050. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $116.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

