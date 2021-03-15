Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.12. 62,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

