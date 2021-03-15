Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,939 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.49% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $67,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

