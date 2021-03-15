Mather Group LLC. Has $11.31 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.03% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.