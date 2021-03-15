Mather Group LLC. Has $290 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 2.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $290,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.42. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,896. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

