Mather Group LLC. Has $307.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 10.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 2.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $307,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,585,000 after buying an additional 1,318,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,453,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,911,000 after buying an additional 156,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,318,000 after buying an additional 2,587,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after buying an additional 310,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,996,000 after buying an additional 266,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.32. 99,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $63.72.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

