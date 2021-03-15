Mather Group LLC. Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Clorox by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.81. 7,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.48.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.29.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

