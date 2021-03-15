Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of ED traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

