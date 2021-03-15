Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.38. 2,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

