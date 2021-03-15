Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Change Path LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.