Mather Group LLC. Purchases 19,301 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

T stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. 606,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,699,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $213.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.