Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after acquiring an additional 152,915 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 62,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $51.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.