Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 295.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,846. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

