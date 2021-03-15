Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.67. 3,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,856. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74.

