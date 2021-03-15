Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.16. 43,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

