Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,313 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.91. 26,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,910. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -118.53 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $201.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average is $154.89.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,563,363 in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.