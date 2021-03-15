Maverick Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,607.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $289,731.14 and $1,607.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.65 or 0.00451487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00052170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00096435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00070477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.20 or 0.00548471 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

