Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Maxar Technologies worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

