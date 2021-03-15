Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $40.00. 641,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 671,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXN. Roth Capital began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

