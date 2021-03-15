Maxim Group Increases Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Price Target to $2.50

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

ZSAN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 133,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,495,804. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

