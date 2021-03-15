McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. McAfee traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 26566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

