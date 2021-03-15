McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.69

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.17 million and a P/E ratio of -340.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

