McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.85. 50,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,270. The company has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.91 and its 200-day moving average is $215.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

