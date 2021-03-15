MCO (MCO) Market Cap Tops $54.53 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One MCO token can now be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00006335 BTC on exchanges. MCO has a market capitalization of $54.53 million and $532,603.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MCO has traded up 133.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00665797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

