MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Trading 13.7% Higher

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price traded up 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.89. 309,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 180,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $286.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.69.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $328.17 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,836,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MDC Partners by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

