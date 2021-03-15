Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.52. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

