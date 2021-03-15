Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

TSE DR traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.76. The company had a trading volume of 77,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$2.26 and a one year high of C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$210.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.14.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

