MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Director Hideki Nagao Sells 2,354 Shares

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Director Hideki Nagao sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $17,419.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MNOV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 6,218,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 471,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 18,840.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 455,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

