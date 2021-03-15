MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Director Hideki Nagao Sells 2,354 Shares

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Director Hideki Nagao sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $17,419.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MNOV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 6,218,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 471,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 18,840.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 455,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
