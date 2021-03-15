MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the February 11th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MediWound alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDWD. Aegis assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

MDWD opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.