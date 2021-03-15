Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,366,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87,974 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.70% of Medtronic worth $1,097,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 220,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,671,000 after purchasing an additional 694,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.77. 21,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,002. The company has a market capitalization of $160.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.