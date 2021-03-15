MEET.ONE (MEETONE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $483.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $630,981.37 and approximately $483.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.87 or 0.00455819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00062124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00095213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00068939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.00521841 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.