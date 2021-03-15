MEET.ONE (MEETONE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $64.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $623,301.34 and approximately $64.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.00455860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00052037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00097556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00070669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.93 or 0.00545817 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

