MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.56.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,322. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.11.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

