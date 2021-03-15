MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.56.
Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,322. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.11.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.
MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.56.
Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,322. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.11.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.