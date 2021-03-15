Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.65

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 7192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

