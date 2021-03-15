Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.85

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 15430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.85 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.70.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.